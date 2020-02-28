[j.-cole-pulls-up-on-fabolous-as-he-clocks-in-daddy-responsibilities:-“love-yours”]

Dreamville manager J. Cole is all about spreading love. The hip-hop veteran recently pulled through to look at out fellow rap heavyweight Fabolous clocking in his daddy obligations.

Huge Details: This 7 days, Fab hit up his Instagram site to share a slideshow of pics chilling along with Cole and his youngsters.

On A Associated Notice: Earlier this thirty day period, sports apparel big PUMA declared a large partnership with J. Cole.

“Our partnership with Cole is deep-rooted,” explained Adam Petrick, PUMA’s world director of manufacturer and marketing. “Cole’s involved in product creation, marketing campaigns and cultural direction. He is heading to be a critical player in many of the issues we do at PUMA going ahead and we’re enthusiastic to perform with him not only on a item level but even additional importantly as one particular of our athletes. Cole sits at the intersection of songs and activity and signifies everything that PUMA stands for as a brand.” (Billboard)

Hold out, There’s Far more: Cole also stars in a have to-see PUMA industrial cementing the partnership.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hzMzrRWJw5Q?feature=oembed" title="The DREAMER" width="1200"></noscript>

In advance of You Go: In 2019, PUMA managed to safe a couple huge NBA stars to important discounts.