[j.-cole-pulls-up-on-fabolous-as-he-clocks-in-daddy-responsibilities:-“love-yours”]

Dreamville manager J. Cole is all about spreading love. The hip-hop veteran recently pulled through to look at out fellow rap heavyweight Fabolous clocking in his daddy obligations.
Huge Details: This 7 days, Fab hit up his Instagram site to share a slideshow of pics chilling along with Cole and his youngsters.
On A Associated Notice: Earlier this thirty day period, sports apparel big PUMA declared a large partnership with J. Cole.
“Our partnership with Cole is deep-rooted,” explained Adam Petrick, PUMA’s world director of manufacturer and marketing. “Cole’s involved in product creation, marketing campaigns and cultural direction. He is heading to be a critical player in many of the issues we do at PUMA going ahead and we’re enthusiastic to perform with him not only on a item level but even additional importantly as one particular of our athletes. Cole sits at the intersection of songs and activity and signifies everything that PUMA stands for as a brand.” (Billboard)
Hold out, There’s Far more: Cole also stars in a have to-see PUMA industrial cementing the partnership.
In advance of You Go: In 2019, PUMA managed to safe a couple huge NBA stars to important discounts.
Cole will sign up for the likes of young NBA up-and-coming stars RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks and Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers, who the two signed specials with the brand in 2019. Cole does have some working experience on the hardwood while. Cole was a stroll-on participant for the Division I men’s basketball application at St. John’s University in New York City. Regardless of staying excellent enough to make the crew, Cole made a decision to emphasis on tunes rather of a job in athletics. (Yahoo! Finance)