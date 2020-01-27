J. Cole wins his first Grammy alongside 21 Savage

Tonight (January 26), J. Cole took home his first Grammy Award. The accomplished MC / producer was nominated seven times before the 2020 ceremonies after never winning. That changed with a win alongside 21 Savage in the “Best Rap Song” category. The two artists won the video collaboration 2018 “much” of 21 years in which I was LP.

The win over Coles compatriot DaBaby from North Carolina for “Suge (Yea Yea)”, Rick Ross and Drakes Grammy-inspired “Gold Roses”, YBN Cordae and Chance The Rapper for “Bad Idea” as well as for “Nipsey Hussle” and “Roddy Ricch” through. Racks in the middle. ”

J. Cole says losing a Grammy has been a win in his career

Cole was nominated for “Best Rap Album” in Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III. From this album, Cole, JID, Bas, EarthGang and Young Nudy’s “Down Bad” were nominated for “Best Rap Performance”. These trophies went to Tyler, The Creator and Nipsey Hussle. In addition to Young Thug and Travis Scott, Cole is also nominated for “Best Rap / Sung Performance”. This winner has not yet been sent.

In an interview with GQ’s Allison P. Davis in 2019, J. Cole described why losing the best rap album of 2014 for Forest Hills Drive was a good thing. “(A win) would have been catastrophic for me because it would have subconsciously sent me a signal,” Okay, I should be that guy, “” he said. “But I would have been the guy who had this great album and then blew it out.” And if that happens, it should be. ”

21 Savage talks about a British accent and the memes that mock him

“A lot” is produced by DJ Dahi and J. White Did It. Remarkably, 21 Savage were arrested during the 2019 Grammy Awards after being arrested for his expired visa. Cole’s 2018 album, KOD, was not nominated for an award at the 2019 ceremony.

