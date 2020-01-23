J Hus shares snippets of the new album and confirms the release date

J Hus has put clips from his second album online and has confirmed the release date of the album.

The rapper, who released his debut album “Common Sense” in 2017, already shared two new singles in “Must Be” and “No Denying” last year.

A leak from Hus’ second album, apparently called “Militérian Melodies”, appeared online earlier this year. There followed the musician’s revelation that his music had been stolen. “I’d be lying to you if I told you I knew what’s going on,” he tweeted. “I have lost control of my music, I’m sorry. Even if I never drop music again, I work hard on clothing. The world’s leading fashion designer.”

Today (January 22nd) Hus posted a video on Instagram that skipped short sections of the route. In the headline, he wrote: “The only missing song is that of Ella Mai. We will add it when it is deleted. THIS FRIDAY OFF ”.

He posted the same video on Twitter titled “Militérian Melodies” while adding in another tweet: “No printed copies until February 7th of my militia.”

– The! Llumi Nation ☀️ (@Jhus) January 22, 2020

In addition to working with Ella Mai, a performance by the Jamaican artist Koffee is expected.

J Hus’ debut album “Common Sense” won the award for best album at the 2018 NME Awards and was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2017.

In October 2019, the rapper gave fans an update to his second record with the words: “This album is also very good.” or harmed. “

“Please forgive me. I was probably at a stage when I didn’t know myself,” he said. “I look back on my story every day and regret it.”