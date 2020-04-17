J.J. Abrams Acquiring ‘Justice League Dark’ Collection For HBO Max

Star Wars director J.J. Abrams is developing an untitled HBO Max drama set in the Justice League Dim universe.

Earlier this calendar year, J.J. Abrams was uncovered to be building tasks showcasing characters from the Justice League Dark universe as section of a deal in between his production corporation Lousy Robot and the AT&T-owned WarnerMedia. The initial of these tasks has been officially announced, and it’s a tv series coming to WarnerMedia’s streaming assistance HBO Max.

Details regarding the Justice League Dim sequence are remaining retained underneath wraps. J.J. Abrams and Undesirable Robot’s Head of Tv Ben Stephenson are on board as govt producers, with the company’s Government Vice President of Tv, Rachel Rusch Wealthy, serving as an government producer.

Warner Bros. has been striving to get a Justice League Dark film off the floor for really some time now. Guillermo del Toro and Doug Liman had been earlier hooked up to the project, but they both equally dropped out a few yrs in the past. Moreover, the JLD character Swamp Point had his very own DC Universe collection that was axed in June 2019 soon after just a single time.

The Justice League Darkish workforce was developed by comedian book author Peter Milligan and artist Mikel Janín. The team created its debut in September 2011, consisting of people like John Constantine, Madame Xanadu, Deadman, Shade, Zatanna and the Switching Guy.

In addition to the HBO Max series, Warner Bros. is also creating an animated movie subtitled Apokolips War, a sequel to the properly-acquired 2017 flick Justice League Dim. The undertaking, which is anticipated to shut out the current phase of the DC Animated Movie Universe, is established to hit dwelling media formats later on this yr.

Keep tuned for the most recent information with regards to J.J. Abrams’ HBO Max series and far more DC Universe projects.

Source: HBO Max

Michael Bezanidis

Michael is the Taking care of Editor of Heroic Hollywood. When he is not taking part in online video online games, he is generally composing about film and tv.