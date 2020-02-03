J.J. As Saturday Night Live presenter, Watt brought many laughs

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt hosted the legendary Saturday Night Live Show. Watt was a natural talent and hopefully it will reappear sometime in the future.

From the beginning of his opening monologue on Saturday evening to his first sketch and a short video, J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans made the nation laugh in an episode in which its personality shone and the brighter side of the rusher was seen for wild passes.

There were sketches in which Watt hysterically explained the “birds and bees”, and there was the short video “Robbie”, which was a parody of the film “Rudy”. There was also a “Frozen II” parody, a sketch with EA Sports voiceovers, a sketch with pizza men, and even one in which he faked “The Bachelor”.

If a top 3 placement for Saturday Night Live Watt was required, it would be “Robbie”, EA Sports accompanying comments and the “Birds and the Bees” sketch. What made Watt great on Saturday Night Live was that it was easy to see that he was enjoying his experience on the national live stage, and he was funny too.

If you see an earlier three-time NFL defensive player of the year – a player who is paid to put the opposing quarterback on the ground and a player who is perhaps the most competitive person on the entire Texas squad – you will funny and assert yourself In the SNL program Watt should be proud of his show.

After watching the SNL show, it’s hard to imagine “Robbie” appearing on TV every time from now on. As with other star players on their squad, the Texans should be very happy to have watts on the squad and as a member of the Texans.

At the end of the night, Watt honored the late Kobe Bryant by wearing his jersey and taking a shot with a paper ball while shouting “KOBE!” To end the show, which was a very nice tribute to the defensive end of the Texans ,

Granted, it would have been better to see Watt at the Super Bowl this past weekend, but Watt stole the show on Saturday, and hopefully he’ll return to the program one day and make the nation laugh even more.