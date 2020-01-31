J.J. Watt is playing the leading role on Saturday evening this weekend

On the Super Bowl weekend, the defensive end of Houston Texans J.J. Watt will appear as a special guest host in Saturday Night Live.

Watt is the youngest professional athlete to have hosted the over 40-year-old SNL show, as athletes like Charles Barkley, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Peyton Manning, Derek Jeter, and many others have done on the world-famous stage To make comedy.

Watt tweeted the following message this week as he prepares for his show debut:

“9 years ago, a dream came true in the building on the left. Designed in the first round of the NFL Draft. On Saturday evening, another dream comes true in the building on the right, in which SNL is housed. Really grateful for this wild and incredible trip. “

Watt was a guest on the Jimmy Fallon Show again this week, and although he works hard to prepare for SNL, Watt still entertains many by being a guest on the Fallon Show.

This Saturday will be fun, and it is a great thing for Texans and NFL fans to have fun the night before the actual Super Bowl Sunday party. Watt didn’t have the best season in 2019. The veteran suffered a chest injury in the middle of the season, but returned to the playoffs.

Watt had a Hall of Fame career with the Texans in nine seasons, played in 112 regular season games and was a multiple NFL defensive player of the year, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a five-time Premiere team All-Pro selection.

When SNL actress Aidy Bryant returned to SNL while promoting the show, she said the following:

“It’s Big Boy Week at SNL”

Don’t forget to watch NBC SNL this Sunday at 11:30 p.m. ET (10:30 p.m. CT) – with musical guest Luke Combs – on the eve of the biggest night of the NFL season, Watt will represent not only the Texans, but also the NFL. It is exciting that the Texans have their biggest star on the national and international stage this Saturday evening, and also a good presence for the franchise.

We wish Watt the best of luck in realizing one of his dreams and are preparing for a few laughs after a very long NFL season.