[J.J. Watt, Kealia Ohai married above weekend]

HOUSTON, TX – APRIL 16: J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and girlfriend Kealia Ohai of the Houston Dash court side through Recreation One of the to start with round of the Western Meeting 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Middle on April 16, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Notice TO Consumer: Person expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or applying this photograph, consumer is consenting to the conditions and ailments of the Getty Photos License Arrangement. (Photograph by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Houston Texans defensive conclude J.J. Watt was married this weekend as he declared on his Twitter web site Sunday early morning.

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai were being married above weekend as the star defensive finish declared on his Twitter website page with a few tweets of shots from the ceremony.

In a tweet on Sunday early morning, Watt said the adhering to:

“Best working day of my everyday living. Without the need of question.” Best day of my life.

Without question.

❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/hEfQ1N4Bl9 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 16, 2020

Each Watt and Ohai are qualified athletes as Watt will be getting into his 10th period with the Texans in 2020, even though Ohai is now a member of the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) as she was traded just after actively playing for the Houston Dash this previous season.

Following his first tweet, Watt — who entered the NFL in 2011 — additional a second tweet which provided 4 much more photographs of his and Ohai’s specific working day as the two have been married in the Bahamas:

The a couple minutes later on Watt shared a even much more pics of the marriage ceremony on his Twitter page as he and Ohai have been engaged because Could 2019.

Lindsay Kimble of Folks.com wrote the pursuing about Watt and Ohai’s marriage ceremony working day:

“The Houston Texans defensive conclude and his fiancée, pro soccer player Kealia Ohai, tied the knot in the Bahamas on Saturday evening.”

Watt and Ohai are both good role versions for their lovers, and both of those generally seem welcoming to their admirers on social media when they share video clips and images.

Equally athletes constantly seem in fantastic spirits on social media, and both have substantial pursuing thanks to their results in athletics, and thanks to their way of everyday living off the industry, with their charitable operate and once more their superb interactions with their respective lover bases.

Congratulations are in order to both of those Watt and Ohai for their announcement for their day.