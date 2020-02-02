J.J. Watt Parodias Frozen II & Bachelor in SNL – Up Newsinfo

% MINIFYHTML7e1b1465f1208184d765b7c6aff5237111%

It is likely that Disney has never seen this coming …

Saturday evening presented a musical parody of Frozen II star cast member Kate McKinnon like an Elsa from the cupboard, Cecily Strong such as his sister Anna and J.J. Watts while Kristoff The Houston Texans star organized the show for the first time.

“We all know it / we know it all / we know it all since you were a teenager / If you dressed as Brienne of Tarth / In three separate Halloweens / I don’t care what DIsney says / The storm of Twitter continues , “Strong sings

“The lack of romantic interest does not bother me,” says Elsa impatiently.

Watt’s Kristoff later releases a new, original and rather naughty song about himself, entitled “Big and Woke, quot; and cast member Mikey Day Olaf, the snowman, plays a carrot in a very inappropriate place and asks for hugs.

“I think I’m growing before your own eyes, Anna!” Says Olaf.

Also single star and pilot parodied in SNLWatts Peter Weber. Strong McKinnon Heidi Gardner, Aidy Bryant, Melissa Villaseñor, Ego Nwodim Y Chloe Fineman He played participants who tried to charm him.

“I know the girls have told you a rumor about me and it is true: I have brown hair,” says Bryant’s character. “But you must also know that my mouth is a vacuum hose.”

View the sketch below:

The episode also included the return of the cast member Pete Davidson, which appeared in the Cold Open. It was absent in the previous program, presented by Adam Driver.

At the end of the episode, while standing with the cast members for the shipment, Watt paid tribute Kobe Bryant, who died last Sunday at 41 in a helicopter accident, together with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people. Watt was wearing a Los Angeles Lakers shirt with the name of the NBA icon and his number: 24.

💜💛 pic.twitter.com/bQMR5v1cjo

– Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) 2 February 2020

Luke is combing He was the musical guest. He released his songs “Lovin & # 39; on You, quot; and” Beer Never Brake My Heart, quot;

