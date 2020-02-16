[J.J. Watt shares photos of a secret wedding in Bahamas]

%MINIFYHTMLf7d8531f9e36bebe30f0be273c29eb7811%

J.J. Watt is now a spouse. The Houston Texans defensive finish married Saturday experienced soccer player Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas.

The NFL star shared visuals of the key ceremony on Twitter on Sunday.

Ohai performs for the Chicago Purple Stars of the Nationwide Women & # 39 s Soccer League.

She and Watt have been relationship due to the fact 2016. They received engaged past May well.

According to the social media publications of the function, Ohai's USWNT teammate Crystal Dunn attended the marriage ceremony, together with Watt's brothers, the Steelers defensive stop, T.J. and the Chargers fullback, Derek.

The reception finished with a bang, as the pair jumped into the pool of the intricate.