J-K police officer Davinder Singh was brought to Delhi for questioning – News from India

Released Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh arrested for firing two terrorists was brought to Delhi for questioning in connection with an alleged plot to commit “targeted killing” of influential political and judicial figures in Delhi and neighboring countries in January, police said here on Saturday.

He had earlier been questioned by Jammu and Kashmir police and the NIA, they said.

“To find out about plans to engage in any terrorist activity in the state capital, he was brought here to a production order of the Delhi Police Special Cell for a hearing in this regard,” (Special cells) Deputy Commissioner Pramod Singh Kushwah said .

Davinder Singh, who has been appointed deputy superintendent of police at Srinagar Airport, was arrested in January along with Lashker-e-Taiba Commander-in-Chief Naveed Babu and Altaf of the Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A special cell on January 27 reported an FIR to the complaint of a police officer, who obtained information about the terrorist plot from a source.

The FIR claimed that the information was obtained from a reliable source that the underworld of Don Chhota Shakeel of the D-gang tasked his operatives with committing a “targeted killing” of influential political and judicial figures in Delhi and neighboring states.

Operators from the underground of Danda Ibrahim’s gang were able to organize high-level weapons. He also provided Shakeel weapons, and delivery communication was done through end-to-end encrypted messaging apps.

No “targets” were named in the FIR, officials said.

