J.K. Rowling shared breathing techniques after discovering that she was “fully recovered” from the symptoms of the coronavirus.

J.K. Rowling On Monday, he determined he had “completely recovered” after experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus for the past two weeks.

While he was not tested for the new virus, the 54-year-old underwent respiratory therapy to help him through his difficult times and encouraged others to see him if they thought they might be ill.

Contact: J.K. Dumbledore says he had a lot of sex with Grindelwald!

According to link A. YouTube video with a doctor from Queens Hospital He wrote that Romford demonstrated breathing techniques Twitter:.

“See this document for an explanation of how Queens Hospital relieves respiratory symptoms. In the last 2 weeks, I have had all the symptoms of C19 (untested). I did this on the advice of my husband. I was completely healed and the technique helped me a lot.”

Check out a clip of Ch-ch made for you (below).

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwLzAdriec0 (/ insert)

Not surprisingly, Harry Potter received a number of messages on Twitter. The mother of three later followed and thanked her fans for their kind words.

“Thank you for your kind message. I really wanted to be completely healed and share the techniques recommended by the doctors, no value, no side effects, but it will help me / your loved ones a lot like me. Let’s all say x. ”

We’re glad you’re improving!

Rowling is one of the many celebrities who put a smile on the faces of their fans as they spread around the world as Harry Potter At Ger introduced a family quarantine and a website with activities and ideas for their families.

He announced on April 1:

“Parents, teachers and caregivers work to keep their children interested and interested in us. We need a little bit of magic when we are congested. So I’m happy to open http://harrypotterathome.com.”

The famous author is not the only influential person in the UK suffering from coronavirus symptoms. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Prince Charles Each virus can be diagnosed.

Fortunately, the future king seems to be coming out of the water. A week after the 71-year-old man was first diagnosed, a spokesman unveiled the latest update. Queen Elizabeth IISon:

“Clarence House The Prince of Wales has confirmed that he is no longer isolated after consulting his doctor. ”

He is currently being treated in hospital after being diagnosed by the Prime Minister. Be safe, readers !!

(Photo by WENN)