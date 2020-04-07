J.Lo has opened up about how her wedding was affected by the Coronavirus virus

Jennifer Lopez said the virus was already affecting her wedding plans for former baseball player Alex Rodriguez. While appearing in the home edition of the Ellen DeGeneres program on Tuesday, April 7, the hostels star admitted that the global health epidemic had affected her marriage “a little.” And just like brides around the world, she’ll just have to wait and see how everything turns out in a few months.

“It kind of affected that, so we’ll see what happens next,” Lopez told host Ellen DeGeneres. “Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now on dates or anything like that. We’re just kind of holding on like the rest of the world. Then again, it’s something we’ll just have to wait and see in a few months how it all changes.”

DeGeneres then proposed a wedding of TikTok in light of the viral clip “Flip the Switch” with Rodriguez she shared in March. (In a challenge posed by the replacement of two people set against Drake’s “non-stop”, Lopez and Rodriguez exchanged panicked clothes.) “Do a TikTok wedding?” Lopez responded with a laugh. “That’s something to think about. I can’t commit right now.”

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged last March after two years of dating. Lopez shared the news on Instagram with a photo of her engagement ring and captioned the post with some heartfelt emojis. While the pandemic has stalled on their marriage materials, Lopez has previously stated that she is in no hurry to walk down the aisle. “It’s so funny because when we first got engaged I was like, ‘Oh, we’re getting married in a few months,'” Lopez told Oprah Winfrey in her 2020 Vision: Life Your in Focus Tour in March, People. “(My old thinking) comes right back, like all the hopeless romance that made me get married three times.”

She continued, “I said, ‘If we’re going to be together all life, what’s the rush?’ If that’s what we’re really going to do, if we’re really going to be partners. “She also opened up as soon as she knew Rodriguez was it and said,” It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced in the sense of its consistency. ” Lopez added, “Like what he says he does every time. And he also wants to build together, which I’ve never had. I’ve never had anyone who wants to see me shine and grow and be.”