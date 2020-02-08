J Lo, “Uncut Gems” among the Oscar nominees with nods from the Film Independent Spirit Award

SANTA MONICA, California – The 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards will have a few things the Oscars won’t have. Various nominees. Directors. And J.Lo.

Held in a tent by the sea on the beach in Santa Monica, California, on the eve of the Oscars, the preeminent independent film event often diverges considerably in tone from the other more formal weekend awards across the city. But the winners often lined up.

More than in years, the Spirit Awards hardly overlap with the Oscars this time.

Only one film for the best picture at the Oscars is nominated for the first prize of the Spirit Awards: “The story of marriage” by Noah Baumbach, who also receives the prize of all the Spirits, nicknamed the Robert Altman Award. Instead, the flagship films of the Spirit Awards, with five nods each, are Josh and Benny Safdie’s New York crime thriller “Uncut Gems” and Robert Eggers’ dream of black and white fever, “The Lighthouse “.

While this year’s Oscars have only one acting nominee in color, the Spirits nominees are more diverse. Acting appointments include Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”), Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”), Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”), Hong Chau (“Driveways”), Robert Pattinson (“The Lighthouse”), Taylor Russell ( “Waves” “), Jonathan Majors (” The Last Black Man in San Francisco “) and Wendell Pierce (” Burning Cane “).

Only one acting Oscar favorite – Renée Zellweger for “Judy” – is nominated for the Spirits, which only accept films with a budget of less than $ 22.5 million.

Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”) and Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”) are both among the Spirits nominees for best director. The Academy Awards, for the 87th time, have named five men.

Aubrey Plaza will host the show, which will be broadcast live on IFC from 5 p.m. EAST.

After sharing the best winning photos with the Oscars for years – “Moonlight”, “Spotlight” and “Birdman” all won the Spirits the day before triumphing at the Academy Awards – the two shows have recently taken different directions. Last year, “If Beale Street Could Talk” by Barry Jenkins won the Best Feature Film award at the Spirit Awards. The previous year was Jordan Peele’s “Get Out”.

