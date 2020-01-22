J.Los “Butt Cleavage” and other fancy Super Bowl bets

DALLAS, Texas – From the length of the national anthem to the ceremonial toss winner, Super Bowl Sunday has plenty of overpriced Vegas bets.

But J.Los split butt? Welcome to 2020, folks.

The Miami New Times folks searched SportsBettingDime and Bovada for some of the strangest prop bets you can bet on in the big game. And fair warning: there are certainly some strange ones!

Will Jennifer Lopez show an ass split during the mid-term show? – Yes (+500), No (-1,000)

If you didn’t know that butt splitting was one thing, you know now. We would like to meet the people who made the bet and then put the numbers together to determine the odds.

Are J.Lo or Shakira caught lip syncing? – Yes (+700), No (-1,500)

The only thing more scandalous than the previous prop bet could be this. But we can imagine that Ashley Simpson won’t be bad at lip-syncing big games, can we?

Will MC Hammer say “too legitimate” in a Cheetos ad? Yes (-200), no (+150)

If Cheetos teases a Super Bowl commercial with MC Hammer, you have to believe that some of his classic lines will appear. But are you ready to put hard earned money on it?

How often is Alex Rodriguez shown during the half time program? Over 0.5 (+325), under 0.5 (-550)



With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we’ll be planning some A-Rod cutaways during the halftime screening. This is when Rodriguez is in a position where he can be held in front of the camera.

Other prop bets include whether Sharika and J. Lo will work during half time, the color of the Gatorade bath, and how many commercials a dog will contain. You can view the list of Miami New Times by clicking here.