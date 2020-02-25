jace-norman-hilariously-interviews-himself!

Jace Norman interviewed himself and it received a minor awkward!

The 19-year-aged Henry Threat actor conducted the interview on the set of the demonstrate, exactly where he requested about pets, meals and odd habits.

Shots: Check out out the latest pictures of Jace Norman

As envisioned, Jace completely agreed with all the responses that Jace gave!

“I like to go climbing, go for walks, just cling out with good friends, check out Tv, just loosen up,” Jace stated of what he does in his absolutely free time.

Jace agreed, included, “Wow, it appears like we do the exact same matters outside the house of function!”

Look at Jace‘s complete hilarious job interview here…