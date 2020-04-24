Jace Prescott, former La soccer player and brother of Dallas Cowboys QB, passes absent at 31

Jace Prescott appeared in a 2019 Campbell’s Soup commercial with his younger brother, Dak.

The Dallas Cowboys declared that Jace Prescott, the older brother of the team’s quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday.

“We are so saddened that Dak has lost his brother,” Jerry Jones, the team’s proprietor explained in the assertion.

“We want to aid him get by way of this time. Whatsoever we can do to aid him get through this hard time. When you might be youthful, and Dak is young, dying is really challenging to realize to consider about or are living with.”

The Dallas Cowboys share their deepest sympathies to Dak & his family for the loss of his brother.

Jace Pescott, 31, was the middle of a few brothers — Dak and Tad. His lead to of death has not been declared.

He performed offensive line for four decades at Northwestern Condition University in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

“Good guy, humble and athletic but a brute. Try to remember at Texas Condition, immediately after they kicked a FG in OT, we ran the ball 6 straight times at the rear of Jace and our OT Booker to get the recreation,” Greg Burke, the Director of Athletics at Northwestern Point out College, said.

CNN reviews that this is the second big loss Dak Prescott experienced within the earlier ten years.

He missing his mother to colon cancer in 2013 even though he was attending Mississippi State University, the staff said in their statement.

