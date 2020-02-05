Jachs has commuter pants and stretch jeans for just $ 35

Stretchy denim and Traveler’s Pants are just $ 35 for Jachs

Jachs

Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily compilation of great sales of brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.) and great new products. Please note: Offers can change at the discretion of the dealers mentioned.

If you travel a lot or commute a lot, your clothes must be comfortable and stretchy. And if you can be a little casual at the destination, the new one Jachs sale on stretch jeans and traveler pants should make your trips a lot more enjoyable. Currently, a range of brightly colored stretch pants cost just $ 35 with code P35.

Connected:

Taylor Stitch’s new job coat is $ 40 off pre-order

Fully clad cookware offers up to 60% off at sur la table

Powerport Strip 2

A perfect laptop plug and charger for confined spaces – think of hotel rooms – this mini power strip now only costs $ 16.

Buckner backpack

A cool green leather backpack with white stripes from Fossil for your laptop and gear, now only $ 197 instead of $ 328.

More sales from note:

Merrell Men : With this HauteLook flash sale you save around 40% on boots and sneakers.

With this HauteLook flash sale you save around 40% on boots and sneakers. Udemy: Online courses start at just $ 12. The sale ends on Thursday.

Current sales:

Subscribe here for our daily newsletter with offers and products, The Goods,

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.