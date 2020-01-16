Jachs has two washcloths for $ 59 in this winter offer

It is currently 2 washcloths for $ 59 at Jachs

Jachs

It’s flannel season and you won’t find a better deal than Jachs’ current range, which is almost there 30 types of flannel, each with less than $ 30, It’s actually two $ 59 washcloths with code 2FL. Given that each flannel individually ranges from $ 69 to $ 99, this is a time to stock up and be cheap.

GoPro HERO7

This waterproof 12-megapixel 4K action camera is currently on eBay for a new low price of $ 270 (or 32% off).

Anker Powerline II

With this 3-in-1 cable you can turn on almost any device you own. It is now $ 11.24 with code AK8436W3.

Matteo : Get up to $ 165 off premium bedding at Huckberry.

Sperry: With the semi-annual sale you get up to 50% discount on boots, boat shoes and sneakers.

