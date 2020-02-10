Jacinda Ardern changes course to trust Winston Peters

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern quickly changed course this morning by expressing confidence in Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

Peters is also Minister of Foreign Affairs and leader of New Zealand First, whose party donation vehicle – the New Zealand First Foundation – faces an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office.

Ardern avoided the question at a post-ministerial press conference yesterday when asked if she trusted Peters.

“I have an excellent working relationship with him. We have proven that we can provide a strong and stable government and, ultimately, the issue raised today is not the concern of all of us. These are actually these things. properly investigated and that’s what’s going on, “she said yesterday.

But this morning Ardern answered the question directly when asked if she trusted him.

“I do it. I work with him every day. I couldn’t make this government work without a relationship of trust with Winston Peters, and that is at the heart of why we were able to lead this strong and stable government. . “

When asked why she didn’t say that yesterday, Ardern replied, “I thought it was implicit in what I said.”

Peters is expected to be available to comment just before the House meets at 2:00 p.m. today.

Ardern said she did not think the current problems surrounding the NZ First Foundation were compromising the integrity of the government.

“First, I would say it prejudges the outcome. Second, it also assumes that those who may be involved are directly involved in the operation of government. None of these have yet been determined, so let’s not go for it. before. “

She said that even if the SFO laid charges, Peters’ hands could be clean.

“The parties are structured differently. Not all party leaders are directly involved in fundraising activities.

“It is not something to clarify for me, but for these officials in the appropriate place, like the SFO.”

She would not wonder if she could resign from Peters if the referral to the SFO led to charges.

“I’m not going to pass judgment until I see a conclusion, a result, and we don’t have it here yet.”

Peters had retired as Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2008 when the SFO investigated donations to NZ First made through the Spencer Trust.

Ardern said the SFO would make decisions in due time.

“They must be able to do their job without any pressure, without any interference.”

But National Party leader Simon Bridges said voters should know if charges will be laid against the NZ First Foundation before the election.

Bridges said it was “amazing” that Ardern didn’t say directly if she trusted Peters yesterday.

“She is her deputy prime minister. She is her coalition partner. That is why she is prime minister.”

Peters has previously said that the NZ First Foundation works the same way as the National Party Foundation, but Bridges rejected it.

“Any donation to the foundation of the National Party is declared and disclosed in relation to the electoral laws in exactly the same way as the National Party itself.”

He said that if a donor donated $ 10,000 to the foundation and $ 10,000 to the celebration, the total would be disclosed as a donation above the $ 15,000 threshold.

The SFO has laid charges against a donation of $ 100,000 to the National Party, but Bridges reiterated today that no one in the party has been charged.

“It is completely fallacious and misleading to say that in one way or another the accusations of the SFO concerning four people concern the National Party.”

Bridges said the party was working with the Election Commission to put the money back at the heart of these accusations.

Ardern said that the election finance laws would be revised after this year’s elections and the work of the SFO.

“After the conclusion of these investigations, it seems to me the appropriate moment to examine our electoral financing laws. I do not think it would be useful to do so now, halfway through, while we obviously still have potentially lessons to learn. “

