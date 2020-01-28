Jacinda Ardern sent Scott Morrison a voicemail during a live talk

Every now and then the bullshit world of politics throws you a tiny little gift that is enough to keep your heart going. Sometimes this is a slip or a slip or a mistake associated with it. Sometimes it’s a controversial campaign that breaks down in a bloody, spectacular way. And then there are days like today when you get gifted footage from the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Receive an incoming call from the Australian PM Scott Morrison, and immediately choose to ignore it.

Ardern recently reaffirmed the media in New Zealand and confirmed the election of Aotearoa on September 19. Her government coalition led by the Labor Party wanted to prevent her from becoming the first New Zealand government to run for more than 40 years.

And while this is clearly the most important aspect for the New Zealanders, the most important aspect for the Australians was the fact that Scotty From Marketing tried to turn on Ardern on the blower during the press conference, and Jacinda – in front of a whole lot of media cameras – left it off Bitch hanging.

At an even happier moment, Ardern was answering the question of whether New Zealand’s Australian evacuation efforts for Wuhan would keep pace with the growing coronavirus outbreak when the call came.

A call to which Jacinda Ardern, as I repeat, gave absolute duck eggs.

Here is Jacinda Ardern, who receives (and does not answer) a call from Prime Minister Scott Morrison while answering a question about working with Australia. pic.twitter.com/gLUW7poyjs

– Henry Cooke (@henrycooke) January 28, 2020

Have you ever seen such a polite and gracious summary of an annoying phone call? Christ Almighty. I bet your voicemail message is shit.

In an even stranger phrase, Scott Morrison’s office confirmed that it was actually the prime minister himself who called Ardern when she rang the doorbell. Which just doesn’t look like what the PMO would like to do, but we’re in a bold new world full of crazy possibilities.

Allow the Australian Prime Minister to voicemail. Boy do you ever love to see

Image:

Getty Images / Hagen Hopkins

