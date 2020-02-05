Jacinda Ardern welcomed at the birthplace of the Treaty of Waitangi

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and several other dignitaries were welcomed this morning at the birthplace of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

About 200 people got up before the sun and gathered at Te Whare Rūnanga – the meeting house carved on the grounds of the superior treaty, for the annual dawn ceremony that marks the start of Waitangi Day.

There was a moment of calm before thousands of people descended into the small town of Northland to enjoy a day of fun in Whānau.

The reasons for the superior treaty. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waitangi National Trust Board Chairman Pita Tipene greeted the crowd. He said it was an honor and a privilege to have everyone there.

At the start of the service, the Leader of the Opposition was announced as the second speaker after the Prime Minister, but he left yesterday morning. Alfred Ngaro will speak in his place.

Two large screens and a sound system were installed outside so that the crowd could participate in the ceremony.

After the ceremony, Ardern and other ministers and MPs will light the barbecue to prepare the breakfast for the masses, a tradition that it began in 2018, which replaced the more formal Prime Minister’s breakfast held at the Copthorne hotel, closed to the public.

