[jack-cutmore-scott-studies-for-jury-duty-television-set-collection]

According to Deadline, Jack Cutmore-Scott (Deception) is reporting for Jury Duty, a hybrid fifty percent-hour comedy pilot from 9JKL co-creator Dana Klein, author Stephanie Darrow, United kingdom producers Large Talk Productions and CBS Tv Studios.

The sequence, penned by Klein and Darrow and based mostly on the British format We the Jury, follows a team of jurors who are lumped together until eventually they can reach a verdict. Regretably, they disagree about every thing, like what to take in at lunch, which could make for a really lengthy procedure in fact.

Cutmore-Scott will handle direct duties as John “Hutty” Huttman, a charismatic leader who is none to delighted about becoming picked for the jury approach and vows to make it as entertaining for himself as attainable.

The first British version was developed by stand-up comedian James Acaster and premiered on BBC Two.

Klein and Darrow will serve as government producers on the CBS pilot.

Cutmore-Scott is recognized for the Fox comedy Cooper Barrett’s Guideline to Surviving Everyday living and the ABC drama Deception. He also appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and also attributes in the director’s impending movie Tenet.