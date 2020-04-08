Jack Dorsey pledges $ 1 billion to fight Coronavirus

Twitter and square CEO Jack Dorsey He has announced that he will donate $ 1 billion of his personal fortune to the anti-coronation relief efforts.

“I am transferring $ 1B of my share of Square (~ 28% of my wealth) to Start Small LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief,” Dorsey said on Tuesday. “Once we inactivate this pandemic, the focus will be on girls’ health and education and on universal basic income.”

The results of the public bodies have already donated efforts to alleviate Covid-19, although Dorsey’s contribution stands out not only for the amount of the dollar, but also for the reduction of its total net worth – it is estimated that it will be about $ 3 billion. . Jeff Bezos, he said, would donate $ 100 million to the non-profit Feeding America team, while Bill Gates He announced that his charity would also donate $ 100 million to help reduce the spread of the virus and develop a vaccine.

Dorsey continued his announcement by providing a Google Document to explain how Start Small, his limited liability company, would have his money in the crisis. After a series of tweets to explain his approach, he concluded by saying that “needs are increasingly urgent and I want to see the impact on my life.”

“I hope this will inspire others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let’s do what we can today to help people now.”

