Jack Dorsey pledges $ 1 million to fund Chinese virus relief

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced that he will provide $ 1,000 worth of own money to help fight the Chinese virus. Dorsey says the sum represents about 28 percent of his net worth.

The CEO of Twitter announced the plan in a tweet published earlier today, saying it would bring $ 1 billion of personal equity out of Square, whose payment processing company is also the founder and CEO.

“I’m moving $ 1 million from my equity (~ 28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund a comprehensive relief from COVID-19,” said Dorsey, who also posted a public Google document where they will keep track of cash flows.

I’m moving $ 1 million from my equity (~ 28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund the global relief COVID-19 After disarming this pandemic, my focus will be on health and education. girls and the UBI. It will work transparently, all streams tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz

– jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

Dorsey’s coronavirus relief investment is ten times greater than the world’s founder, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has given $ 100 million to food banks to feed American workers. . It is also significantly higher than the contribution of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to $ 25 million in developing a cure for coronavirus.

Dorsey said, “Why is #startsmall an LLC?” This segment and I dedicate my actions to these causes and it provides flexibility. Grants will be made from the Start Small Foundation or the LLC directly, depending on the beneficiary body. All transfers, sales, and grants will be made public on the tracking sheet. “

“Why transparency? It is important to show my work so that I and others can learn. I have discovered and funded ($ 40 million) many proven and effective organics in the past, mostly anonymously. From now on, all grants will be public. Suggestions are welcome. “

“Why now? Needs are becoming more and more urgent, and I want to see the impact of my life. Hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so we do everything we can to help people now. “

