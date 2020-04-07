Jack Dorsey promises $ 1 billion square stake for coronavirus relief

Jack Dorsey has invested $ 1 billion in his interest in Square, a co-founded settlement company, to fund coronavirus relief efforts.

“After disarming this pandemic, the focus shifts to girls’ health and education, and UBI,” Dorsey tweeted Tuesday and mentioned Universal Basic Income. He said the pledge represented about 28% of his wealth.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, has a net worth of about $ 3.9 billion.

While other billionaires have announced significant donations to combat the panic and possible economic turmoil, Dorsey’s pledge is the biggest announcement so far. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person on Amazon.com, donates $ 100 million to Feeding America. Michael and Susander have invested an additional $ 100 million in global rescue operations. Meanwhile, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation promised similar amounts for vaccine development and detection, isolation, and treatment efforts.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Blackstone Group CEO Steve Schwartzman said a pandemic would wipe out $ 5 trillion from GDP. US unemployment has soared from a half-century low of 3.5% to a record 4.4% since 2017, and is expected to soar in the coming months.

This is not the first time Dorsey has announced a major equity pledge. In 2015, shortly after Twitter fired about 8% of its employees, Dorsey announced that he would donate nearly $ 200 million in Twitter shares to the employee grant pool. That was about one-third of his total stake in the company.

“I’d rather have small parts of the bigger ones than bigger ones of the small ones. I’m convinced that Twitter can be bigger,” he tweeted.

Square shares in San Francisco-based Square remained almost unchanged during normal trading, but fell 2.2% to $ 49.21 in a session extended at 4:33 PM. In New York.

