Jack Garratt returns after a four year hiatus with visceral new song ‘Time’

Jack Garratt ended his absence from the music with “Time”, the first cut from his new EP “Love Death & Dancing Volume 1”.

The EP is followed by three more volumes of “Love, Death and Dancing”, which are compiled together for Garratt’s second album of the same name. ‘Time’ is the lead single of the first volume and is accompanied by a music video in which Garratt dances with white light between projections of multicolor and spotlights.

It is his first new music since 2016, when the multi-instrumentalist was rewarded with awards (he won the BRITs Critics Choice Award 2015 and surpassed the BBC poll “Sound of 2016”) and was saddled with praise for his debut album “Phase” ,

But, as the BBC artist explained in a new interview, he was plagued with self-doubt and had to take time to focus on his health.

“It totally killed me,” said the 28-year-old about his quick success.

“I always wanted to make music that I wanted to hear. And at a time when I found out, I was taken to a corner where I had to defend myself to win prizes that I hadn’t asked for, ”he said.

As the BBC notes, Garratt was one of only four people to win the BRIT and BBC awards in the same year. The others were Adele, Ellie Goulding and Sam Smith.

“The world knows three of them and doesn’t know who I am,” he said. “That’s right. It’s not unfair. It’s not rude. It’s not mean. It’s just true.”

After a year and a half away from music, Garrett began working with Jacknife Lee (U2, REM, The Killers, TLC) to continue ‘Phase’, the results of which will be released as a full album on May 29th.

“It’s like every song is a letter of penpal between me and me. And you only see one letter,” added Garratt, explaining what fans can expect from the record.

This month, he’s also going on a UK and European tour, with two new London shows at EartH.

Jack Garratt “Work In Progress” Tour:

FEBRUARY

18 – Deaf Institute, Manchester SOLD OUT

19 – The Caves, Edinburgh SOLD OUT

20 – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds SOLD OUT

22 – Castle & Falcon, Birmingham SOLD OUT

23 – Thekla, Bristol SOLD OUT

MARCH

2 – Paradiso-Noord, Amsterdam SOLD OUT

3 – Les Etoiles Theater, Paris

4 – Orangery Botanique, Brussels

6 – Helios 37, Cologne

7 – Silent Green, Berlin

9 – EartH, London

10 – EartH, London