“Jack Grealish has the ability to play for Barcelona or Real Madrid”

According to Sam Allardyce, Jack Grealish has the ability and maturity to play for Barcelona or Real Madrid.

The captain of Aston Villa was already connected to Manchester United, but now the Spanish giants are to follow him in front of the summer transfer window.

Jack Grealish has been an outstanding player for Aston Villa this season

Grealish was in brilliant shape for Villa this season. He has nine goals and seven assists in all competitions, but these statistics underscore his key role in the team and the level of his last performance.

The 24-year-old is reportedly the No. 1 summer goal for Man United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to continue rebuilding to bring local players to Old Trafford.

But according to The Sun, Barcelona and Real Madrid have also entered the race, impressed by his appearances in the Premier League.

Grealish is an anomaly among football fans in England.

A number of experts and managers have praised his skills. Arsenal’s legend, Ray Parlor, describes him as a “full midfielder”, while Neil Warnock told talkSPORT that the midfielder “has a bit of Cantona magic about him”.

Grealish appears to have drawn the attention of some of the largest clubs in the world

However, some fans in England still have doubts about the young man who regularly claims to be overvalued, especially given reports that he could be between £ 80m and £ 100m.

However, Allardyce has no doubt about Grealish’s talent and believes he can hold his own in one of the world’s elite clubs.

“Jack is the key element in everything Villa seems to be doing,” said Big Sam at Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast.

“He has scored more goals and got more assists this season, he looks like a real player and he handled the Premier League as if he should have always been there.”

Neil Warnock compares Jack Grealish to Eric Cantona and says Man United should break the bank to sign him

“I think that will generate a lot of interest in the European clubs because it shows a high quality of play on the ball, the serenity, the final pass and now the finish.”

“No club like Barcelona or Real Madrid would miss it. The only question is whether he can handle it at a club of this size.”

“And I would like to think that he could, based on how he rose for Villa in the Premier League.”

