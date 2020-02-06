“Jack Grealish has the magic of Eric Cantona” – Manchester United should blow up to sign the Aston Villa captain, says Neil Warnock

Manchester United were asked to “just pay the money” in the summer and sign Captain Jack Grealish of Aston Villa.

Neil Warnock is a big fan of the talented midfielder and told talkSPORT that he had the magic of Eric Cantona and was tailor-made for Old Trafford.

Grealish Man United is reportedly the main summer destination as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to continue rebuilding in the next transfer window.

Grealish was connected to Man United – would he solve all of their problems?

The Red Devils were keen to bring James Maddison into the midfield, but it is believed that England’s intent is close to signing a new contract with Leicester City.

The Daily Mirror claim United will bring a lot of money to Grealish, and Warnock insists that he would be a perfect contractor for the Premier League giants.

The 24-year-old was in good shape for Villa this season with nine goals and five assists.

And although, admittedly, he once shared fans’ doubts about Grealish’s abilities, Warnock said the attacker had “matured beyond recognition” since he last played against him as Cardiff boss in the championship.

“I think it would be a great acquisition for them. I think it is tailor-made,” the experienced manager told Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast.

“When you think of Cantona, the players who have something magical, he fits this bill as a teenager.

“I think it would be a great signature. Man United is in a situation where they should only pay the money.

Jack Grealish is the main winner of Aston Villa and Neil Warnock says he is tailor-made for Manchester United

“I have to say, even when we [Cardiff] played a game against them [Villa] in the championship, I wasn’t too worried about Jack. We tagged him by a man and thought he would just give the ball away ,

“But he’s matured. I think he’s matured beyond recognition in the past 18 months or two years and he’ll be better.

“Because he’s an extravagant player, managers sometimes think twice, but his contribution now …

“He has everything. He just glides past people.

“If you look at the other guys in his position, the Maddisons of this world, Jack is the one who scores the goal out of nowhere. He’s the one against the top teams who turns a game upside down by just giving it the ball.

“You cannot mark it, it is sometimes not playable.”

Warnock spoke to talkSPORT in the past and further explained why he would choose Grealish instead of Maddison if he had the choice.

“Maddison is the broader box-to-box player,” added Warnock, “but I think Jack just gives you a little more magic in the last third.

“His skills are fantastic.

“That’s why I’m talking about Man United – he’s such a player.”

