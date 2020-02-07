Jack Grealish should already be a key for England, claims former Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood

According to former Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood, Gareth Southgate should build his English team around Jack Grealish.

Grealish, who is not yet internationally recognized by the Three Lions, has played the leading role for the relegated villa in the Premier League this season after three years in the second division.

Tim Sherwood is a big fan of Jack Grealish, who he ran at Aston Villa

The villa captain was already connected to Manchester United, but now the La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are said to be following him before the summer transfer.

Sherwood says the midfielder’s IQ is “incredible” and believes it’s about when and not whether Grealish wins his country.

“He is someone around whom we should build our national team. He has played for the U21 seven times but not yet for the senior team,” he told talkSPORT.

“For him, the call is just around the corner. He opens the game, hires people, draws fouls and now has a real eye for a goal. “

He continued: “His footballing IQ is incredible. He has outside mirrors … he can see everything.

“He knows when to hold the ball, he knows when to play fast, he’s a real, real talent.”

With seven ligators and five assists, Grealish 2019/20 has the best record of an English top-division midfielder – but Sherwood says that even that may not be enough to save the villa in 17th place from relegation.

“I can’t think of any other team that relies on a player like Villa who is currently with Jack Grealish,” he said.

“People talk about the money they would get for selling it, but the money to get out of the Premier League is astronomical.

“Unfortunately, Villa, maybe with him, wouldn’t survive in the Premier League without Jack Grealish.

“If you need a goal, you know what it’s like [directed to Sam Allardyce]. The fourth officer puts his board up and you’re desperate for a goal.

“With a player like Jack you always have a good chance in such situations.”

