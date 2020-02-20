[Jack Grealish was as soon as ‘told off for smiling’ by ex-Aston Villa boss Remi Garde – ‘He was the worst I played under’, suggests Gabby Agbonlahor]

‘Happy personnel are harder workers’ – we’ve all heard the previous adage, correct?

Effectively, not on Remi Garde’s watch!

Former Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor has explained to talkSPORT his previous supervisor was these a drill sergeant that he as soon as told off potential captain Jack Grealish for smiling at the coaching floor.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty “Jack walked down the corridor and Garde reported to him: ‘Why are you laughing so a lot? Why are you so pleased?’

Agbonlahor joined White and Sawyer in the studio on Thursday to search back on his 13-12 months career at Villa Park.

And requested about his Nine previous administrators, he stated Frenchman Garde was by considerably the worst.

Garde arrived at Villa Park in 2015 as a substitution for Tim Sherwood, and came with pedigree. In his past task with Lyon, he steered the Ligue 1 club to victory in the two the Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions.

Nonetheless, it didn’t do the job out for him in the Leading League as his stringent routine and lack of conversation with the group intended he lasted just five months. Employed in the November, Garde was axed in March with Villa still rock-bottom of the desk. The club was later on relegated.

And according to Agbonlahor, the coach was so unbearable that ‘even the French players couldn’t stand him’.

“Remi Garde was the worst manager I ever played beneath,” explained the former winger. “He is up there at the top rated on his own.

“And it is not just me, if you questioned any participant in the whole squad they’d say specifically the same.

getty Remi Garde’s reign at Aston Villa was not fulled with pleasure – he only gained 3 of his 23 games in cost of the club

“When he came in he was arrogant in a bad way, the place even in training he would be viewing on the side with his arms folded, shaking his head, sulking, throwing his arms up.

“The older gamers in the squad would be pondering, ‘come more than and explain to the gamers what they are not performing right’, but he just held it within. He didn’t say just about anything.

“He never got associated in the periods, either. Even on recreation days he’d just sit in the dugout and not ever arrive out and say if a little something was likely mistaken. He’d just be shaking his head wondering, ‘they’re all rubbish’.

“He needed it to be like an army base. You weren’t authorized to laugh or smile!

“I remember one particular day Jack advised me: ‘Remi Garde has just informed me off for smiling’.

“I was like… ‘y’what?!’

“Jack walked down the corridor and he claimed to him: ‘Why are you laughing so a great deal? Why are you so content?’

AFP – Getty Remi Garde infamously dropped Jack Grealish from his squad right after exploring the youngster went out partying after a 4- defeat to Everton

“How can you explain to somebody not to smile at get the job done? You want gamers to be content when they’re enjoying soccer.

“And he was serious, he wasn’t joking. It was extraordinary!”

Did Garde by no means smile, then?

“No,” Agbonlahor added.

“Eventually it obtained to the phase where he was waiting to be sacked. He was waiting for his spend-off. He did not want to resign and reduce his dollars, he was ready for the pay out-off.

“And you’d assume it’s possible the French players would have appreciated him, but they couldn’t stand him both, or his assistant.

“He was completely wrong match from the very beginning.”

