Jack Grealish would be a perfect commitment for Manchester United – “He’s a complete midfielder,” said Arsenal legend Ray Parlor

Ray Parlor has praised Jack Grealish as a “full midfielder” and believes he will be the perfect contractor for Manchester United.

The captain of Aston Villa is reported to be the main goal of United in the summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to continue his reconstruction in the next transfer window.

Jack Grealish is one of the most creative players in the country and is sought by Man United

The Red Devils desperately wanted James Maddison to fuel their midfield, but their approaches were rejected in January, and it appears that England’s intent is to close a new contract with the Foxes.

The Daily Mirror Claim United has therefore changed its sights and will instead take a big step for Grealish in the summer.

The 24-year-old was in good shape for his youth club this season with nine goals and five assists.

There were many doubts about his abilities, he’s regularly rated as overrated by fans, but he showed his class in the recent Carabao Cup semi-final win over Leicester when he defeated Maddison in the middle of the park.

Jack Grealish and James Maddison’s appearances have sparked the interest of the giants of the Premier League this season, and both have been associated with calls to the English team for Euro 2020

And Parlor believes he’s only the player needed at Old Trafford and worth at least £ 80m.

“He is an absolute midfielder,” said the Arsenal Invincible at Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast.

“We had so many people [on the show] working with him and everyone says he has so much talent.

“If he goes to Manchester United, can he do it at the highest level? I think he’ll be fine. I think he has the mentality.

“The way he picks up the ball somewhere on the field, he’s very confident about his own abilities. I think it would be perfect for Man United.”

“Villa fans want him to stay … but everyone has a price and it would cost over £ 80m.

“So it will be a big dilemma for him at the end of the season.”

