Jack Grealish would join the current teams from Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham, Aston Villa legend Gabby Agbonlahor claims

According to Aston Villa legend Gabriel Agbonlahor, Jack Grealish would join the current first teams of Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal.

The 24-year-old was the main Villa player when he returned to the Premier League this season. He scored six goals and added five assists in 20 games.

Not surprisingly, its glowing form has grown in interest in its services, with Manchester United most closely associated with the playmaker’s move.

His appearances have resulted in him being called to Gareth Southgate’s English team.

And Agbonlahor, who played 324 league games for the Midlands Club, believes that Grealish would stay in Villa if he avoided relegation.

“It is a difficult question, but the Villa owners have decided to continue spending,” Agbonlahor told Stadium Astro.

“This season they put together a squad, lost a lot of players in the summer. Stay up, that’s the only goal, and they will do it again in the summer.”

“If they go down, he’ll probably go. If they stay up, it could be 50-50. If the villa goes out there and maybe spends £ 100 million …

“If they go out and spend money, he’ll win better players. I know him, he won’t want to go. He’s the captain.”

The former Villa striker, Agbonlahor, helped Grealish succeed by moving to a larger club

The 33-year-old added that Grealish was ideal for players like Manchester United and Tottenham in his opinion. Both clubs fought for creativity in the middle of the park throughout the season.

“Man United, Villa could say,” You know what, it costs you £ 70 million. “I think Man United pays for it,” said the former striker. “He would step on this side, they lack this creativity.

“Tottenham he’s going into, Arsenal side he’s going into. I don’t think you [Giovani] Lo Celso can compare Jack to how Jack plays, there are different qualities he has for these types of players.

“I just think that he could fit into these teams. But I don’t think he wants to leave Villa. Villa is a huge club, big story, if they have the right players in summer he is the captain, the team is built around him. Sometimes you don’t want to leave.

“I think he’s going to be on the United side. You saw the problems with [Jesse] Lingard, [Juan] Mata. But I just think Villa won’t want to sell him no matter what.”