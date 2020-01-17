Jack Hennessy brings a sandwich with Pecan and Pear Grilled Pheasant Salad to ‘Braising the Wild’.

Jack Hennessy gives pheasant a second life and this week leaves a caddy story of Olympia Fields Country Club in ‘Braising the Wild’.

PECAN AND PEAR GRILLED FAZANT SALAD SANDWICH

In our household, leftover grilled game usually turns into quesadillas or mac-n-cheese. Pheasant is usually in his second life in a lighter dish, probably a form of salad. It is the circle of life for wild game in Casa de Hennessy.

As a caddy at Olympia Fields Country Club, LOTS of years ago, the chicken salad sandwich was my favorite lunch in the middle of the house. We as caddies have always asked for the recipe, but to no avail. This grilled pheasant recipe is, I can say with confidence, nothing comparable to that chicken salad sandwich recipe. It is extraordinarily better in every way and while enjoying it, I didn’t have to drag it to reach the fairway for my golfers who were in the back nine. Oh, how times and appreciation for recipes have changed.

Ingredients (four portions):

Loaf of favorite sliced ​​bread

16 grams of grilled pheasant, shredded

1/2 Anjou (or another) pear, cut into small cubes

1/4 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup ground pecans

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup Firebee Vanilla Honey

1/2 teaspoon mustard Dijon

1/2 cup of feta cheese

1/2 teaspoon each of kosher salt and ground black pepper

toppings:

Green leaf

Sliced ​​tomatoes

Sliced ​​red onions

Grill pheasant until the internal temperature reaches 160, allow to cool and then chop by hand, remove each shot.

Finely chop both pear and onion and mix all ingredients thoroughly in a large bowl.

If desired, add more mayonnaise to moisten the salad. If you like pecans, you can also add more.

Add green leaves to the bottom slice of bread, followed by enough balls of salad, then sliced ​​tomatoes and red onions. Top with a slice of bread and enjoy!