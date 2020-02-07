Jack Hennessy tells how you can do inner loins in ‘Braising the Wild’

Deer season ended, but the food continues.

Jack Hennessy tells how you can cook better this week in ‘Braising the Wild’. In particular, he accepts inner loins. As usual, delicacies from wild cooking are embedded.

ON THE SUBJECT OF INDOOR JARS

It was on a Facebook hunting forum – which will remain unnamed – where a member asked wild deer meat recipes from the group. In return, he received what can be described as nothing but terrible advice, perhaps the worst is “soaking in Worcestershire sauce, pat-dry and grill.”

I threw in the towel years ago when it comes to influencing someone’s opinion on social media, and if someone enjoys game marinated by Worcestershire, I am not someone to judge, but it is not the right advice for someone new learn to cook. Nevertheless, inspiration came from this online culinary bedlam. And I know the deer season lasts a few hundred days or so, but maybe you still have a few loins in your freezer, or at least you know what to do if you hit your tag this fall.

BRING TO ROOM TEMP

Unless you intend to smoke your inner loins, I recommend removing the meat (completely thawed) from the refrigerator and allowing it to come to room temperature for 30 minutes or more. During this time I also like to give all sides generous salt and pepper, so that the taste soaks before cooking. Meat at room temperature cooks more evenly.

HERBS

Do not use too much salt, but certainly do not use salt, and if possible use kosher salt, not kitchen salt, together with freshly ground black pepper. Or use your favorite herbs or marinade to coat your inner loins. Just don’t soak in Worcestershire sauce just for Pete’s sake.

SMOKING

If you smoke your inner loins, put them directly from the fridge into the smoker, because colder meat has more time to absorb that delicious smoky flavor before the medium turns red.

SEARCH BACKWARD

Perhaps one of the best techniques for venison or a steak that is thicker than 1 inch is the reverse. According to food scientists, searing meat does not close in juices, so there is no real reason to sear before it cooks indirectly. Searing up caramelises the skin, builds a delicious crust and generally only improves taste, so it is a step that we do not want to skip.

Moreover, it is a well-known fact that low heat cooks meat evenly versus high heat on the outside. Confession: I often grill my loins in a piping hot frying pan and remove when the middle is almost medium red. In addition, there is a gray, closer to well-executed layer around that perfect pink center. NOT SO with the reverse sear method. By boiling low and slow, the whole piece of deer loin comes at a steady pace close to medium rare and is seared for that ideal crust.

How it works: Place the inner loins in a 225-degree oven and check the internal temperature every 20 minutes or earlier, depending on the size of the inner loins. Remove the center point once it is 110 and quickly scorch all sides in a HOT hot skillet to get that delicious whiskey-colored crust. Allow 5 minutes for cutting (do not cover).

Benefits: Easier to achieve the desired indoor temperature with low and slow temperature cooking, and you see a much more uniform pink color in your meat, which amounts to a juicier, tender, amazingly tasting piece of game.