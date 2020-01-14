Jack Henry Robbins joins family business as director

When “VHYes” is opened nationwide this weekend, it marks the rollout of a weird, definitely unusual, completely original smorgasbord of a movie.

It also announces the arrival of a new filmmaker in director Jack Henry Robbins, 30.

“VHYes” is set mainly on New Year’s Eve 1987, when Ralph, a curious 12-year-old, accidentally marries the video of his parents on the tape.

“VHYes” reveals itself fully on excerpts from VHS tapes, a collage of excerpts from science fiction films, news stories, censored porn, real crime, home shopping and bizarre amateur cable shows suggesting a dream landscape of fantasy, horror, real-life drama and absurd humor .

“I have always been fascinated by VHS, which was the first time anyone could make their own films,” Robbins said.

Robbins, the oldest son of Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins, explained that ‘VHYes’ almost started as a lark with a short absurd film about climate change in 1982 called ‘Hot Winter: A Film By Dick Pierre’ with the world’s best climate Scientist and Bodybuilding Champ.

“We were only joking, but that was good for Sundance. The following year we still had a short acceptance, “Playing with Joan.” So we decided to expand this, to add the child because I wanted to have an emotional or spiritual message to be part of. “

What his cultural smorgasbord could mean: “It’s just like television,” Robbins said. “TV is a window on the psychology of culture.

“Of course I was in charge of what I wanted to say about culture, whether it is global warming or fear and how people use fear to make money.

“The other aspect is the digital age and how your phone experience changes your experiences.”

It is “very not easy” to photograph in an abandoned format such as VHS.

“They break down very easily. We had one camera with which we recorded “Hot Winter” and for “VHYes” we had to get seven.

“All films are VHS recordings because we wanted the VHS feeling and I admit it is pretty stressful, because if we lose a tape, there is no way to back it up.”

Looking to the future: “If it was a project that has nothing to do with money, I want it to be unique and different, something that shows me about the world and myself.

“That’s why the next movie doesn’t have to be on VHS.”