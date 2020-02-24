jack-jay-sends-burlington-to-super-eight-with-3-two-gain-around-hingham

STONEHAM — The Purple Devils are back in the MIAA Division 1A Match for the 3rd time in the previous five a long time, as a late objective by junior Jack Jay propelled No. 7 Burlington to a three-2 victory above No. 10 Hingham, in a Super Eight enjoy-in contest yesterday at Stoneham Arena.

Tied at two-two late in the third period of time, junior captain Ryan O’Halloran received a face-off at the left dot as a result of the legs of Hingham center Tim Carroll, stepping around him just before ripping a pass throughout the crease for Jay, who tipped it household with two: 21 remaining, giving Burlington its to start with lead of the night.

“We’ve been in a large amount of these game titles all year, we’re utilized to enjoying in the close video games down the stretch and that truly allows,” mentioned Burlington head coach Bob Conceison. “That was just an magnificent play…We switched it up and place Jay out on the line there, the puck squirted to wherever he was and he buried it.”

Trailing 2-1 in the next interval, the Red Devils (15-four-four) evened the score when senior John Condon pounced on a Hingham turnover at the blue line, reduce into the ideal circle and fed a backhand go throughout the slot to fellow senior Cam Costa, who promptly fired dwelling the a person-timer for his 2nd of the evening with eight: 01 remaining.

Explained Condon: “I was heading to shoot, the defense kind of shut on me and I threw it in excess of to him and he completed.”

Junior goalie Joe Trabucco came up substantial immediately after surrendering two ambitions on 10 photographs in the initially, shutting the door in the remaining two frames, halting 18 over the last two periods, such as 11 in the 3rd.

“I imagine in the 3rd period they took it to us and Trabucco was terrific,” Conceison mentioned. “He was a tiny little bit upset about his initially period…I believed he seriously shined in the previous two intervals.”

Hingham (12-eight-three) opened the scoring 2: 23 into the match as junior defenseman Ronan Mulkerrin put a very low wrister towards the internet that bounced in off the skate of senior Grady Harrington.

The Red Devils evened at eight: 28, when O’Halloran (two assists) drew two defenders at the left hash prior to feeding Costa a move for a a person-timer at the proper article.

“Costa is a goal-scorer and a genuinely great offensive participant,” Conceison claimed. “He experienced a truly fantastic significant match for us tonight

The Harbormen reclaimed the lead on the ability participate in with 1: 22 remaining in the initially, as Terrance Concannon deposited a free puck at the left put up, to make it 2-one.

Burlington earns the seven-seed in the Tremendous 8 match, and will take on No. 2 BC Superior in round one particular even though Hingham will be put in the Div. one South event.