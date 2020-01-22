Jack Kehoe, Serpico and Midnight Run actor, dies at the age of 85

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Jack Kehoe, best known for his roles in the Al Pacino crime drama Serpico and Midnight Run, died on January 10th in a Los Angeles nursing home. He was 85 years old. The actor suffered a debilitating stroke in 2015, which has made him inactive in recent years.

Kehoe has also appeared in several Oscar-winning films throughout his 50-year career, including Melvin and Howard, The Sting alongside Robert Redford and Paul Newman, and Warren Beattys Reds.

The late actor appeared in 1988 in “Midnight Run” (Universal Pictures) as Jerry Geisler.

Other notable films in Kehoe’s résumé: The Pope of Greenwich Village, The Star Chamber, The Untouchables, The Paper, Midnight Run, Young Guns II, The Game and the cult classics Car Wash and The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh. He has also appeared on the television programs Murder, She Wrote and The Twilight Zone. He also met Pacino on Broadway in 1977 in Pavlo Hummel’s basic training.

Kehoe as Erie Kid in 1973 “The Sting”. (Universal Pictures)

Kehoe was born on November 21, 1934 in Astoria, Queens, New York, and served in the Army three years after graduating from high school. After his release, he began training with the famous Stella Adler and Sandy Meisner neighborhood playhouse. He later earned his first breakout film role as a bartender in James Goldstone’s comedy The Gang That Could’t Shoot Straight (1971) with Robert De Niro.

The former Hollywood Hills resident is survived by Sherry Smith, his over 40-year-old companion. Funeral services take place at the Forest Lawn Cemetery.

