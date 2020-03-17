Jack Ma presents 20,000 coronavirus examination kits to each and every nation in Africa

China’s richest man and founder of e-commerce enterprise Alibaba Group, Jack Ma, has donated 20,000 coronavirus check kits to each and every and each individual African nation.

Ma’s generosity also comes with 100,000 masks and 1,000 protective fits and shields for each and every of the 54 international locations.

The tech billionaire’s donations occur on the back again of having offered the United States some 500,00 examination kits.

France, Italy and other European international locations have also been beneficiaries of the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Basis.

In a assertion that accompanied the announcement of the kits to African countries, Ma claimed his donation was to help “take precautions now and get organized ahead of time.”

The statement also explained, “In addition, we will quickly start out functioning with health-related establishments in Africa to give on line training materials for COVID-19 scientific treatment.”

Ma, who not long ago toured African nations that included Ghana and Nigeria, is by considerably one particular of the world’s richest people today who would seem to have committed the most useful resource into the world combat against the coronavirus.

Other individuals these types of as Invoice Gates have also donated kits to the United States authorities.

Africa nonetheless has a decrease variety of scenarios when as opposed to Asia, the Americas and Europe. But the circumstances of coronavirus infection have been steadily increasing in excess of a fortnight.

In all, there are about 300 confirmed scenarios in Africa with Egypt, South Africa and Algeria sharing the bulk of conditions.

The coronavirus pandemic, officially regarded as COVID-19, commenced in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. Due to the fact then, it has distribute across the entire world, with over 7,000 fatalities.