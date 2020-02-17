[jack-massey-signs-contract-extension-with-frank-warren’s-queensberry-promotions]

RINGSIDE 17/02/2020

Frank Warren is delighted to announce that cruiserweight contender Jack Massey has signed a contract extension with Queensberry Promotions.

The modern British title challenger, who was considered by numerous observers as regrettable to drop a choice to Richard Riakporhe at York Hall in a combat for the vacant title, is established to manoeuvre himself back into the title fold all through his next stint with Corridor of Fame promoter Warren.

“I am hunting forward to a major 2020 in which I will with any luck , get some huge fights and some significant title fights,” explained the 26-year-old acknowledged as ‘One Smack’. “It is all remarkable stuff.

“We’ll most likely seem for a ten-round operate out and then look for a title just after that, so we are looking for a belt in the upcoming two fights and we will see what is out there and up for grabs.

“We know the fights are out there and there are some fantastic kinds to be made in the cruiserweights. It is on the lookout fantastic and there are some huge domestic fights to be accomplished.”

Aside from choosing up title belts, an noticeable purpose for Massey is to be accountable for bringing boxing back again to the spectacular surrounds of the Devonshire Dome in Buxton, the place he has fought on four previous events in entrance of a packed out location.

“There has been a little bit of discuss and we have been on the lookout at that,” confirmed the 16-1 person. “If we can get a televised show there with Frank it would be good. It would be just remarkable, it is a great venue and it would be wrong not to go back there.

“It would look excellent on telly and I assume it is the most significant totally free-standing dome in Europe. It is a cracking venue,” additional Massey, who says he has been boosted by the community assistance subsequent his effectiveness against Riakporhe previous time out.

“It has put my identify out there but it was a bit controversial with the judges and the referee. I have obtained to take it as it is and shift on to the next one. I’ve obtained a 12 round fight less than my belt now and it was a fantastic one particular that I can use as a additionally.

“It was odd at the finish of the fight. I was down but it was not like I had missing mainly because the commentators explained I was up and on Twitter it was the 2nd most trending subject matter following the fight with persons expressing I was robbed.

“Obviously my zero has long gone but that normally takes a bit of tension off and I can just get on with it now.”

Frank Warren extra: “I am delighted to continue promoting Jack and he is a single of the most remarkable cruiserweights out there with a significant pursuing right guiding him.

“We will have a powerful curiosity in the division this yr, with Jordan Thompson and James Department acquiring by themselves into what will be an exciting combine of which Jack is firmly a aspect of.”