Jack McDowell accused Tony La Russa of cheating with White Sox

Tony La Russa delivers his speech in the Hall of Fame. (Heather Ainsworth / MLB via Getty)

As a result of Houston Astros’ exposure of the sign theft to the masses in a devastating Major League Baseball report, more allegations have been made about teams and players cheating in professional baseball.

The latest comes from retired Big Leaguer Jack McDowell, a pitcher who had his best MLB seasons in the 1990s.

During a radio appearance, McDowell said his former team, the Chicago White Sox, used a sign stealing system in the 1980s when Tony La Russa ran the club.

“We had a system in old Comiskey Park in the late 1980s – the Gatorade sign in the middle had a light, there was a toggle switch in the manager’s office, and a camera zoomed in on the catcher,” McDowell said on WFNZ. “I’m going to whistle now because I’m fed up with this crap. There Tony La Russa was the one who put it in. He was also the leader of the first team where everyone did steroids. But he’s still in the game and doing one half a million, you know, nobody will go after it. It’s just that this stuff is getting on in years when they attacked certain guys and let other people off the hook. “

Although McDowell played for the White Sox, he only joined the club after La Russa was fired in the 1986 season.

“I’ve never said anything about the old system we had because I didn’t know if there was one or not,” said McDowell. “There were rumors that we had one, but it wasn’t as far out as the first one that forced the pitcher that set up the next day to go there and flip the toggle switch and so on.”

McDowell, 54, threw 12 seasons in the major leagues with the White Sox, Yankees, Indians and Angels. McDowell was the Cy Young winner in the American League in 1993. He was an All Star three times and even received MVP votes in 1992 and 1993.

LaRussa, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, won the World Series in 1989, where he led Oakland A and in 2006 and 2011 the St. Louis Cardinals.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter

Read the full story at The Sporting News