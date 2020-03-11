Jack McGrath commits to Ulster for two a lot more several years

Jack McGrath has signed a two-year contract extension with Ulster, which will maintain him at Kingspan Stadium until at least the summer months of 2022.

McGrath, a impressive but cell prop who built the transfer to Ulster at the begin of this season, has produced 10 appearances for the province so considerably, which incorporates contributing to important wins towards Bath, Connacht, and Munster.

With 56 caps for Ireland to-date, McGrath was selected by Andy Farrell for this year’s 6 Nations squad, getting formerly played his portion in wins for Eire in the championship in 2014, 2015, and 2018 – along with appearances in all 3 Tests on the 2017 Lions Tour of New Zealand.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland explained: “Jack’s reliably robust performances and wide intercontinental experience make him a terrific asset to Ulster – so I’m delighted that he’s chosen to continue his occupation listed here with us.

“By renewing the contracts of gamers these types of as Jack, we are continuing to improve our squad now, and also into the upcoming, presented the essential leadership he provides for our youthful talent commencing out in their careers.

“I’m self-confident that Jack will engage in an significant part in Ulster’s successes in the many years forward.”

“On arriving at Ulster, I was welcomed with open arms, and I have extremely a lot settled below since joining at the get started of this year,” reported McGrath.

“It’s a amazing set-up in conditions of the players, coaches and assistance employees that I get to do the job along with everyday – and I glance ahead to what the foreseeable future retains for the province about the program of the subsequent two decades.”