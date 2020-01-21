Jack Nicklaus turns 80 and is still relevant for golf

SAN DIEGO – Jack Nicklaus is turning 80 on Tuesday, no closer to his retirement than when he was at the peak of his golf career.

It doesn’t matter that he rarely competes, and when he occasionally plays a round of golf, he doesn’t always make the hole. His shoulder is painful, but that comes more from tennis.

He spends most of his time supporting his wife, Barbara, who is in charge of the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation. He still has his hands on around 10 golf courses that his company designs.

The real measure of a great wave that has been around for 80 years are the conversations he has.

Everyone wants a piece of Nicklaus, and he is only too happy to be obliged. Although he is more Olden Bear than Golden Bear, Nicklaus now remains as relevant as when he won his record 18 majors.

“I want to stay involved … keep myself in the public, keep myself relevant, so when I’m 80, you still want to ask me a question,” Nicklaus said in a conference call ahead of his 80th birthday last week .

“There is no reason to crawl into something in a corner.”

The only time he considered a form of retirement was long ago.

Nicklaus told a story that he always wanted to ski, but not while he was still participating. That seemed smart, long before Phil Mickelson broke his leg while skiing and missed the 1994 Masters if David Duval injured his shoulder snowboarding.

Nicklaus thought he would wait until he was 35.

“I thought I wouldn’t go skiing until I was done playing golf,” Nicklaus said. “We started skiing at the age of 35. While we were skiing there, I didn’t talk much about golf next year. The children all said: “Dad! What are you doing? You can still beat anyone. You have to keep playing. You think it’s great. “I said,” I did, but I want to be part of your life. “They told me to go out and keep playing.”

Nicklaus won victories in the 1975 Masters (an epic battle against Johnny Miller and Tom Weiskopf) and the 1975 PGA championship in Firestone. So he continued to play, adding another claret can in St. Andrews in 1978, another double-large season in 1980 and his famous 1986 Masters when he was 46.

Imagine that he had stopped playing. Nicklaus would have been 14 majors and Tiger Woods would have passed him last April with that memorable Masters victory. Now Woods still has three majors to catch Nicklaus.

That keeps Nicklaus relevant without having played a major in 15 years.

There was a time when Woods seemed to have almost no time to catch him, especially with recurring leg injuries and then back pain that led to four operations. Now that Woods finished 11 years without major with his Masters victory for Major No. 15, the race has begun.

History is not on Woods’ side. He turned 44 three weeks ago. When he reaches the Masters, only six players older than Woods majors have won, no more than one each.

Yet the name Nicklaus is back in the conversation. He will look. He will answer questions about whether Woods can catch him, as Nicklaus has been doing for almost two decades. Nicklaus always said he thought Woods could do it. Nicklaus received the same question during a charity lunch for his Memorial for a year, gave the same answer, and then asked what headlines it would have if he had given a different answer.

What makes him more relevant are the questions he asks younger players.

Charl Schwartzel came to talk to him about the Masters in 2011, shortly before the South African birdied his last four holes to claim the green jacket. Patrick Cantlay met him last year before he won the Memorial, and Cantlay was with him again last Saturday, watching football and talking majors. Nicklaus told him how he never wanted to feel that his game was in perfect shape on a major Thursday, instead he wanted to play his way to his best golf during the course of the week.

Justin Thomas. Jordan Spieth. Dustin Johnson. Rickie Fowler.

It is a long list. Most of them live in South Florida and are members of his Bear’s Club.

“I’m not looking for this, but I’m available,” Nicklaus said. “I may have some knowledge – you could call it wisdom – something to give to the children that could help them. It is very flattering for me as an 80-year-old. You have never listened to your father, why are you listening to your grandfather? But it is very nice and I enjoy it. We have 30 professionals who are members of the Bear’s Club. I always see them. I am available, always nearby. They still want to talk to me. “

Nicklaus still gives advice on the majors, especially the Masters, with which he won a record six times. But the only tip he would rather share is what he learned a long time ago from his idol, Bobby Jones, who told him to be responsible for his own game.

“I feel a bit sad for the men of today, not that everyone does that,” he said. “We have instructors, sports psychologists. I always thought that was fun about the game, learning to play it yourself. When it comes to the end of a tournament, you must end. The responsibility lies with you, not asking: “Can I do what this guy taught me?” That is what I have learned. “

Nicklaus spoke for 45 minutes with a small group of reporters on the phone, along with some who had come to his house. His last words were telling.

“Thank you for being here and making me relevant.”