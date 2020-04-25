Jackie Cox’s Drag Race sync language was so exciting, and it made Jeff Goldblum cry

In a politically charged episode on April 24 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Jackie Cox delivered such an exciting lip sync that made Jeff Goldblum cry – a fitting book for a particularly special episode for Jackie. Although the overly-prepared debate landed her at the bottom of the “Elections: 2020” challenge, she also had the opportunity to open how the 2017 Trump administration’s travel ban – affecting several states with majority Muslim populations – has impacted family immigration.

“When the Muslim ban happened, it really ruined my belief in this country a lot, and really hurt my family,” Jackie told the judges before synchronizing her lips. And I had to show America that you could be LGBT and Middle East, and it would be complicated around that and that’s fine. But I’m here, and I deserve to be American just like anyone else. ”

This carried her to an even stronger lip sync against Widow Voodoo, during which she sang Katy Perry’s “Fireworks” wearing a silver-plated hijab, as well as a red-and-white striped captain. “I explode on that stage because I feel the weight of everyone being told they have to go home where they come from,” Jackie said in a confession. “I’m here to let you know, ‘Honey, you’re fireworks, and you have a place right here in America.’ ”

When Jackie passionately turns her captain over and over again, and really lets her “paint” burst all over the stage, those feelings were so obvious. And when she hit her final position, Goldblum wasn’t the only one to cry. If lip syncing was the challenge, Jackie would definitely come out on top.