Jackson County inmates face child pornography charge in Rusk County

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 / 11:28 AM CST / Updated: February 4, 2020 / 11:28 AM CST

A Jackson County inmate was charged with ten child pornography cases in Rusk County after an investigation was launched in 2019.

Rusk County court documents indicate that 36-year-old Nicholas Gharrity-Johnson has been charged with possession of a child pornography repeater ten times.

The lawsuit says Gharrity-Johnson is currently detained at the Jackson Correctional Institution, but was subpoenaed in April 2019 for an online investigation into 593 torrent files. Officials say the investigation began before he was detained when he lived in Weyerhaeuser.

Gharrity-Johnson informed investigators that he had used peer-to-peer file sharing software to download music and pornography to a laptop, two cellphones, and an SD card. He informed law enforcement officials that the SD card contained most of the pornography, with children between the ages of 9 and 16.

Gharrity-Johnson is expected to appear in court on February 11.