Jacksonville beaches will reopen with limitations Friday

Mayor Lenny Curry announced on Thursday that Jacksonville Beaches will reopen at 5:00 p.m. on Friday. for essential activities after being encouraged by positive COVID-19 data.

According to Florida Government Executive Order Ron DeSantis, essential activities include participation in recreational activities consisting of social distance guidelines such as walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, caring for pets and surfing. .

“This may be the beginning of the road to a normal life,” Curry said in a statement. “Respect and abide by these limitations. Stay within the safety and security guidelines of your neighbors.”

People will swim at their own risk and the beaches will open from 6pm to 11am each morning and 5pm. at 20:00. every afternoon The beaches will be closed for other hours.

Beaches to reopen include Jacksonville, Neptune and Atlantic, all of which have been closed since March 20.

Beaches in Jacksonville will resume regular business hours from 5:00 p.m., but Curry’s order to limit meetings to 50 or fewer will remain in effect.

Additional notes on reopening the beaches include:

There are no overnight campsites in Hanna or Huguenot Parks.

The use of the playground facilities must comply with the requirements of social distance.

Organized group activities are not allowed: this includes picnic or meetings, team sports or any group activity.

All park toilet facilities are closed.

The pavilions and picnic areas are closed.

The mayor of Jacksonville also thanked city residents for their efforts to comply with the stay-at-home order and practice social separation.

“We are near our peak and hospitalizations are at a level of manageability below our local capacity,” Curry said Thursday afternoon during a video conference. “The consistency of the last two weeks seems to be the application we need. We will know for sure next week.”

“We will come back to life. We just have to have patience. Stay tuned for the next week and look forward to the next days,” added Curry.

