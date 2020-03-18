Jacksonville Jaguars trade ex-Wildcat Nick Foles to Chicago Bears | Countrywide Sporting activities

Soon after one season in Jacksonville, the Jaguars traded quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears on Wednesday morning, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Foles was traded to Chicago for a fourth-round compensatory draft pick.

QB trade: Jacksonville is trading QB Nick Foles to Chicago for the Bears’ compensatory fourth-spherical select, sources notify ESPN. Bears’ coaches such as Matt Nagy have worked with Foles in previous and know him very well.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

The Bears become the fifth staff the former Arizona Wildcat has played for since coming into the league in 2012, signing up for the Eagles (two times), Rams, Chiefs and Jaguars.

The Super Bowl MVP is in the next 12 months of a 4-12 months, $88 million deal that he signed previous March. But just after Foles skipped two months of the season thanks to damaged still left clavicle personal injury he suffered in the time opener, former Washington State quarterback and rookie Gardner Minshew took around beginning duties. Foles concluded the 2019 time completing 77 of 117 passes for 736 yards, 3 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Now in Chicago, Foles joins a Bears crew that has former No. 2 all round decide and Pro Bowl quarterback Mitchell Trubisky who is presently underneath deal until following year.

Get hold of sporting activities articles producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports