Jacksonville Jaguars will play two NFL home games in London in the 2020 season

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play two home games in London in the 2020 season, the NFL team said.

The Jaguars have played one game a year at Wembley since 2013 and have increased their commitment to the British fan base.

Shahid Khan is already closely associated with London as the owner of the Fulham Football Club

They will be the first team in NFL history to play two home games outside the United States in the same regular season.

The games are played on consecutive Sundays and both take place in Wembley.

Jaguar owner Shahid Khan, who also owns Fulham Football Club and who tried to buy Wembley in 2018, has repeatedly expressed his commitment to the growth of the NFL and jaguars in the UK.

Khan said, “The opportunity to play two home games at Wembley this season in a row will solidify the popularity of jaguars in London and across the UK at a time when the popularity of the NFL in Europe continues to grow.” and elsewhere outside of the United States.

“We are honored to be the first team in NFL history to play two home games in London in one season, and we plan to make the best of it on match days and every day of the year.”

“We look forward to deepening our relationship with London and the UK as a whole and would also like to thank our fans in the UK who have been phenomenal since our first visit seven years ago.”

GETTY

The Jaguars last played against the Houston Texans at Wembley in November 2019

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, added: “London is the sports capital of the world. I am delighted that the Jacksonville Jaguars have committed to playing two of their home games in our city this year.

“The jags captured the imagination of Londoners and fans come from across the UK and Europe to experience the incredible sporting action and unique atmosphere of the NFL. This is another big coup for our great city – and shows once again that London is open to world-class sporting events. “

The Jaguar Agreement means that we now know three of the four home teams for the 2020 London Games. The Atlanta Falcons have already agreed to play here – almost certainly in the new Tottenham stadium.

The Falcons owner, Arthur Blank, told talkSPORT last week before the Super Bowl that he believes their opponents will be the Denver Broncos.