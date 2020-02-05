Jacob Elordi and Zendaya have already been together “for months”! (Report) | Jacob Elordi, Zendaya

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have apparently confirmed their relationship with new photos – and they have apparently been together for a long time!

The co-stars of Euphoria, who we just saw kissing in New York, are together – and have been dating “for months”, according to a brand new report from E! New.

“Jacob and Zendaya have been seeing each other for months now. They started out as close friends, but it became romantic after the show ended, “a source told the media.

“They have been inseparable since last summer and take time between projects. Jacob has met ZendayaHis family and everyone loves him. They have a lot of fun together and have a lot in common. “

The love rumors were first sparked when the two were seen together on vacation in Greece in the summer of 2019.

