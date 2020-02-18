[jacob-elordi-&-hunter-schafer-clearly-show-their-fashion-at-burberry’s-london-manner-present]

Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer sat entrance row at the Burberry fashion exhibit!
The Euphoria co-stars attended the occasion during London Trend Week on Monday (February 17) in London, England.
Photographs: Test out the most current pics of Jacob Elordi
For the event, Jacob dressed up his white tee by layering it with a mesh, crystal extensive sleeve. Meanwhile, Hunter manufactured her beige outfit pop with some vivid yellow make-up.
The duo had been also joined at the fashion exhibit by Lourdes Leon and Luka Sabbat.
