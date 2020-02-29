jacob-sartorius-experienced-an-unpredicted-request-for-fans!

LOL – Jacob Sartorius‘s most current ask for from lovers had many asking yourself if he was joking!

The 17-calendar year-aged “Party Goes Harder” singer took to Twitter on Thursday (February 27) to get to out to his followers.

“Can any individual mail me their Netflix login? ” he questioned. “I do not come to feel like contacting my sister right now to ask for hers…”

“I just wanna observe some stand up comedy…” he ongoing. “Love you Caroline guaranteed hope she doesn’t see this lmao.”

He added, “Half of my replies right now are ‘are you joking?’ No. I’m not joking. I just really do not truly feel like obtaining stuck on the cellphone for an hour correct now 😂.”

Seems to be like it labored!

ICYMI, enjoy this amazing video clip of Jacob Sartorius dancing with his grandma.

